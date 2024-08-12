Zambia and Congo reopen their border after resolving a trade dispute
Associated Press
LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia and Congo agreed to reopen their border, resolving a trade dispute between the countries that had led to Zambia closing the border. Zambia on Sunday said it had closed its border with its northern neighbor after Congo imposed a ban on the import of soft drinks and beer from Zambia. The border closure threatens the landlocked Congo’s ability to export gold, copper and cobalt from its mineral-rich eastern regions. Congo is by far the world’s biggest producer of cobalt, which is in high demand and used in batteries that power electric vehicles, smartphones and computers.