Lawyer for suspect in alleged plot against Taylor Swift concerts says allegations are exaggerated

VIENNA (AP) — A lawyer for the main suspect in an alleged plot to attack now-canceled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna says authorities’ presentation of the case is exaggerated and his client wouldn’t have been able to carry out plans the attorney described as “fantasies.” The lawyer made the comments on Tuesday. The 19-year-old man was arrested last Wednesday. He was one of three people who were detained. Organizers then canceled the concerts that Swift was scheduled to play Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Austrian capital’s Ernst Happel Stadium. Fans were devastated by the decision. Austrian officials have said that the suspect wanted to carry out an attack outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using knives or home-made explosives.

