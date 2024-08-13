Senegal’s media outlets stage a blackout day to bring attention to press freedom concerns

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Media organizations in Senegal have staged a blackout day to protest a government crackdown they say targets them directly and is aimed at curtailing press freedoms in the West African country. The development on Tuesday comes as tensions have been rising between media organizations and the government, triggering international concerns over press freedoms in one of Africa’s most stable democracies. Separately, Senegal’s main media companies have accumulated massive debt over the years, threatening the sector’s economic survival. The outlets claim the government has moved to freeze bank accounts belonging to them, allegedly for owing back taxes. They have also claimed their equipment has been seized and advertising contracts cancelled. the claims could not be independently confirmed.

