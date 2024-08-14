Developers of stalled Minnesota copper-nickel mine plan studies that may lead to significant changes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The developers of a long-delayed copper-nickel mining project in northeastern Minnesota have announced plans for a series of studies over the next year on potential ways to improve environmental safeguards and make the mine more cost- and energy-efficient. The studies could lead to significant changes to the project formerly known as PolyMet, but officials stress that nothing has been decided yet. Any major changes likely would be subject to additional environmental reviews and new permitting processes, which NewRange officials said would include opportunities for public comment. Environmental groups say the announcement is tantamount to an admission that the current plan is fundamentally flawed.

