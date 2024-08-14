Mayor of Columbus, Ohio, says ransomware attackers stole corrupted, unusable data

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The mayor of Ohio’s capital city says data recently stolen by hackers was unusable and that no personal information about city workers was made available online. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed Tuesday that the data breach occurred and noted that the city never received a ransom request. He said the city learned Friday that most of the data published to the dark web by the ransomware group Rhysida was corrupted or encrypted. The group initially claimed to have 6.5 terabytes of stolen data that included log-in information, emergency service files and city camera access that it unsuccessfully put up for auction.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.