Turnout in Wisconsin election tops 26%, highest in 60 years for fall primary in presidential year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout in Wisconsin’s recent election is the highest in 60 years for a presidential year partisan primary. Based on unofficial results, over 26% of the state’s voting-age population cast ballots on Tuesday. The election was marked by voters rejecting two constitutional amendments that sought to limit the governor’s power to spend money and deciding a pair of hotly contested congressional primaries. Just over 1.2 million voters cast their ballots on each of the proposed amendments, which were the only statewide issues on the ballot open to all voters regardless of party. That comes to just over 26% of the voting-age population, around 4.7 million voters.

