Ukraine’s Kursk attack surprised Russia and perhaps some of its backers

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine has stolen the initiative from Russia with its cross-border offensive into the Kursk region. But its Western backers have so far refrained from cheering or criticizing the move. Mostly, they’ve been curiously silent. The attack surprised Russia, but also some of Ukraine’s supporters at NATO and the European Union. It’s unclear how extensively they were briefed ahead of the offensive, if at all. U.S. President Joe Biden is saying little, but acknowledges that “it’s creating a real dilemma for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.” Allies appear to agree that Ukraine should be free to defend itself, including on Russian soil. But they’re nervous the weapons they supply might be used in Russia, and of being dragged into the war.

