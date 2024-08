Several sick horses are being rescued from a home in Cabazon.

Officers with the Riverside County Department of Animal Services are out at the home.

Authorities are taking in 10 horses, described as "very sick," and two young horses.

News Channel 3 is at the scene during the rescue. Our crew saw Riverside County Sheriff's deputies at the property as well.

