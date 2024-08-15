EXPLAINER: Why is natural gas still flowing from Russia to Europe across Ukraine?
AP Business Reporter
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — It might sound improbable, but Europe is still importing Russian natural gas through pipelines in Ukraine. That’s even after 2 1/2 years of fighting. Ukraine’s military push into Russia highlighted the gas flows. Ukrainian troops appear to control a key gas metering station in Sudzha just across the border. But gas just kept flowing, under a transit agreement that Ukraine says will end after this year. That is highlighting ongoing gas trade the European Union hopes to stop completely by 2027.