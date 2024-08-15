Massachusetts governor signs law phasing out toxic PFAS in firefighters’ gear

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has signed into law a bill that would phase out the use of PFAS in firefighters’ protective gear. The chemicals are associated with health problems including several types of cancer such as breast, kidney and testicular cancer and are used in gear to repel water and other substances when fighting a fire. They’re part of a group of toxic industrial compounds. Only Connecticut has a similar law regarding firefighter’s protective gear. Beginning in 2027 manufacturers and sellers of personal protective equipment for Massachusetts firefighters will be prohibited from knowingly selling gear containing “intentionally-added PFAS” chemicals.

