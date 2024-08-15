More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the territory’s Health Ministry says

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war. Thursday’s announcement comes amid new efforts to broker a cease-fire to the conflict, now in its 11th month. The count does not distinguish between civilians and militants. It reflects the magnitude of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, one of the most devastating military campaigns in recent history. The war began Oct. 7 after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and dragging roughly 250 hostages to Gaza.

