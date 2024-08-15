One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City
One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Cathedral City.
The crash was reported at around 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Vista Chino and Desert Princess Drive.
Vista Chino is closed between Desert Princess and Carmela Drive.
Authorities added that one person suffered minor injuries in the collision.
Details on the crash remain limited. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments.