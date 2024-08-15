US prosecutors aim to try Mexican drug lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada in New York, then elsewhere

NEW YORK (AP) — A Mexican drug lord who was arrested in the U.S. last month could be headed to trial in New York City. Prosecutors filed a request Thursday to move Ismael Zambada from Texas. He’s known as “El Mayo” and a top leader and co-founder of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel. He faces charges in multiple U.S. locales. The 76-year-old Zambada has so far appeared in U.S. federal court in El Paso, Texas. He has pleaded not guilty there to racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy and other charges. Federal prosecutors in Texas asked a court Thursday to hold a hearing to take procedural steps needed to move him to a jurisdiction in New York before the Texas case continues. A message seeking comment was sent to Zambada’s attorneys.

