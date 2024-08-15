Yemen rivals threaten to resume war as hunger and cholera worsen in the poor nation, UN envoy warns

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. officials say Yemen’s rival parties are making military preparations and threatening to return to war as hunger and cholera are increasing in the Arab world’s poorest nation. U.N. special representative Hans Grundberg told the Security Council on Thursday that despite serious efforts to shield Yemen, it has been drawn into the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Houthi rebels continue to attack ships in the Red Sea, while the United States and United Kingdom respond with strikes on military targets in Houthi-controlled areas. Grundbery says that the situation “is not sustainable” amid ”continuing military activities and escalatory rhetoric.” Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis seized much of northern Yemen.

