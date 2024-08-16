AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Florida’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rick Scott’s bid for renomination for a second Senate term tops the list of races that Florida voters will decide in the upcoming primary. Scott is heavily favored on Tuesday against two challengers. In the Democratic primary, a former congresswoman, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, leads a field of four candidates in fundraising. Florida voters will also decide 30 contested House primaries. In state legislative races, Democrats and Republicans each will hold five contested Senate primaries. Thirty-five state House primaries are contested. Half of Florida’s 40 state Senate seats and all 120 state House seats are up for election. Republicans hold more than 2-to-1 majorities in both chambers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.