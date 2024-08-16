AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Wyoming’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wyoming has been among the most conservative states in the county, and on Tuesday, voters will select the Republican candidates who will advance to November’s general election for federal and state legislative offices. The only contested races in Wyoming’s state primary are on the Republican side. There will be general election contests this fall for the Senate, the state’s at-large House seat, 62 state House and 15 state Senate seats. But only 56 Republican primaries across these races include two or more candidates. Republicans have supermajorities in both state legislative chambers

