Man didn’t know woman he fatally shot in restaurant drive-thru before killing himself, police say

STOW, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man who got out of his car in the drive-thru lane of a fast-food restaurant in Ohio and fatally shot a woman in another vehicle before turning the gun on himself did not know the woman. Stow police Chief Jeff Film says a motive for the shooting may never be known. The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said 53-year-old Jason Williams struck the rear of a car driven by 25-year-old Megan Keleman after she pulled in front of him to get in the drive-thru line. Williams got out of his car and shot Keleman, then shot himself moments later.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.