Massachusetts governor says deals have been reached to keep some threatened hospitals open

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has announced Friday that deals have been reached in principle to transition operations at four hospitals operated by Steward Health Care to new operators. The Healey administration will take control of a fifth hospital through eminent domain to help transition it to a new owner. The Dallas-based company announced its bankruptcy May 6. Two other Steward-operated hospitals are still set to close by the end of the month. Friday’s actions do not impact the planned closings of Carney Hospital in Boston and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer.

