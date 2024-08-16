Philippines says China was `dramatically’ alarmed over US missile system deployed to its north

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China has expressed its “very dramatic” alarm over a mid-range missile system that the U.S. military recently deployed to the Philippines and warned it could destabilize the region. Manila’s top diplomat, however, said Friday he reassured his Chinese counterpart that the weaponry was only in the country temporarily. Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo said his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, expressed China’s concern over the U.S. mid-range missile deployment to the Philippines during their talks last month in Laos on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings with Asian and Western countries.

