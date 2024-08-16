Subpoenas issued to New York Mayor Eric Adams, City Hall and campaign in federal probe of 2021 run

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have issued subpoenas to Mayor Eric Adams, his campaign arm and City Hall in a probe into the Democrat’s 2021 run. Adams said Friday that he’d done nothing wrong, and he reiterated that his team is cooperating with the inquiry. A person familiar with the subpoenas tells The Associated Press that they requested information about the mayor’s schedule, his overseas travel and potential connections to the Turkish government. The person could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

