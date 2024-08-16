Texas jurors are deciding if a student’s parents are liable in a deadly 2018 school shooting

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas jury has begun deliberating whether the parents of a former student accused of killing 10 people in a 2018 school shooting near Houston bear responsibility for what happened. Both sides presented their closing arguments in a Galveston court Friday, then the case went to the jury. A victims’ lawsuit alleges the parents of Dimitrios Pagourtzis failed to provide necessary support for his declining mental health and didn’t do enough to prevent him from accessing their guns. The lawsuit seeks to hold him and his parents financially liable for the shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018. The jury is set to resume deliberating Monday morning.

