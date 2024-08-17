New Jersey man sentenced to 7 years in arson, antisemitic graffiti cases

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man has been sentenced to seven years in connection with an arson and antisemitic graffiti last year. Ocean County prosecutors say 35-year-old Ron Carr of Manchester Township was sentenced Friday on arson, bias intimidation and criminal mischief convictions. In a news release, prosecutors say township police found 14 homes vandalized in June 2023 with spray paint that included some “Nazi symbolism.” The next day, fire destroyed one home and damaged three others. Authorities alleged that Carr made multiple antisemitic statements after he was arrested. NJ.com reports that defense attorney Shane Paugh said after Carr was charged that he hoped his client will “get the help he needs.”

