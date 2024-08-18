What to watch as the Democratic National Convention gets underway in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Chicago, just four weeks after President Joe Biden shuttered his campaign, making way for Vice President Kamala Harris to ascend to the top of Democrats’ ticket. Biden himself is expected to take the stage Monday at the United Center, on a night organizers say will reflect a theme of “for the people.” Harris is expected on hand to watch Biden’s remarks, although she doesn’t take the stage until Thursday. Tens of thousands of protesters are also expected in Chicago to show their angst over a number of issues, including the Israel-Hamas war. Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, also kicks off a tour of the country in his own counterprogramming to Democrats’ big week.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.