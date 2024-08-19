4 children shot in Minneapolis shooting that police chief is calling ‘outrageous’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a Minneapolis shooting over the weekend injured four children. The city’s police chief is calling the shooting “brazen” and “outrageous.” The children ages 11 to 13 were riding in a stolen Kia early Sunday when they were sprayed with bullets from an automatic weapon coming from a sedan that had been following them. A police spokesperson said no one had been arrested as of Monday. Three of the children were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth sustained a bullet wound to the head and was in critical but stable condition. A fifth child in the vehicle was uninjured.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.