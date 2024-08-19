Alabama says law cannot block people with certain felony convictions from voting in 2024 election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama says a new state law expanding the list of felonies that cause a person to lose their right to vote will not be enforced until after the November election. The state has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to clarify the effective date of Oct. 1. The Alabama attorney general office says the new law cannot be used to block people from voting in the upcoming election. The Alabama Constitution prohibits new election laws from taking effect within six months of the general election. The Campaign Legal Center had filed a filed the lawsuit last month seeking to clarify the law’s effective date.

