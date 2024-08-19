East Palestine residents want more time and information before deciding to accept $600M settlement

Some East Palestine residents want more time and more information before they have to decide by a deadline this week whether to accept their share of a $600 million class-action settlement with Norfolk Southern over last year’s disastrous train derailment. It’s not clear whether the judge will rule on the motion before Thursday’s deadline for people who live within 20 miles of the derailment to file a claim. One of the key complaints is that the plaintiffs’ attorneys haven’t disclosed any of the results of testing done around town by their own expert to determine the extent of the contamination caused when toxic chemicals spilled and burned after the derailment.

