Employees at Mexico’s federal courts go on strike over reforms that make judges stand for election

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Employees at Mexico’s federal courts have gone on strike over reforms that would make all judges stand for election. The employees’ union put locks on the gates at several courthouses early Monday. They say the reforms proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would threaten their working conditions, benefits and salaries. But the unionized workers also objected to reforms that would eliminate the system by which judges and court employees accumulate experience and move up to higher positions. López Obrador’s reforms would allow just about anyone with a law degree and a few years experience as a lawyer to be elected as a judge.

