Libya’s powerful central bank governor is fired as country’s deep divisions persist

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s presidential council has fired the powerful central bank governor in an abrupt move that is likely to further fuel tensions in the deeply divided North African country. The council named Mohamed Abdul Salam al-Shukri as the new governor for the Central Bank of Libya, replacing Sadiq al-Kabir. The Tripoli-based council is allied with the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in western Libya. There is no immediate comment from al-Kabir, who led the central bank since October 2011 — the year that Libya was plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

