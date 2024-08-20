Crossing between a government and opposition-held area in Syria closes after violence

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — A key crossing in Syria between an area held by the government and one held by the opposition has been closed again after violence followed its brief reopening this week. A local activist and a war monitor said on Tuesday that opposition groups protested its reopening and that it was twice hit by artillery shelling. The Abu al-Zandin crossing in Aleppo province had been closed since 2020. A few trucks on Sunday moved through the crossing in what appeared to be a trial reopening. The move was met by protests and the crossing was hit by artillery shelling from an unknown source on Monday and again on Tuesday.

