Dr. Amy Acton, who helped lead Ohio’s early pandemic response, is weighing 2026 run for governor

COLUMBUS (AP) — Former Ohio health director Amy Acton says she’s considering a run for governor in 2026. Acton is a physician and public health expert who became a household name in the state during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. She shared her political deliberations with reporters during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Tuesday. She said serving in Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s cabinet taught her a lot about how the office operates. Republicans Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Attorney General Dave Yost already are positioning to run for the seat DeWine must vacate in two years due to term limits.

