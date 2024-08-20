Georgia lawmaker urges panel to consider better firearms safety rules to deter child gun deaths
Associated Press/Report for America
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia gun owners, lawmakers and national advocates have been discussing how to encourage people to secure their firearms. The Senate Safe Firearm Storage Study Committee met for the first time Tuesday. Georgia Sen. Emanuel Jones assured the bipartisan group that his goal was not to restrict gun ownership, but to prevent child gun deaths. Georgia has one the highest rates of gun deaths in the nation, and highly permissive gun laws. Advocates proposed measures such as tax incentives for gun safety devices, safe storage laws, and educational campaigns.