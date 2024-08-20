Gov. Jim Justice tries to halt foreclosure of his West Virginia hotel as he runs for US Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is in a mad-dash legal fight to keep a historic hotel at his luxury resort before it’s auctioned off next week due to unpaid debts. An official with the Workers United Mid-Atlantic Regional Joint Board confirmed Tuesday that resort employees received a letter from an Amalgamated National Health Fund attorney saying they will lose coverage Aug. 27 unless the Justice family pays $2.4 million in delinquent contributions. The coverage would end the day the hotel is set to go to auction, which Justice family attorneys have asked a judge to stop. They argue in part the auction would harm the economy and threaten hundreds of jobs.

