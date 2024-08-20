Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane forge an unlikely friendship in ‘Between the Temples’
AP Film Writer
Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane had never worked with one another before. But when filmmaker Nathan Silver got them together on Zoom one day, their connection was so easy and immediate that he knew they had a movie. “Between the Temples,” which opens in theaters this week, is about a depressed cantor and an older woman who wants him to help her study for a bat mitzvah. “I feel like these characters are questioning everything in their lives,” Silver said. “It’s about celebrating that idea that you’re not taking the reality that you’re handed as the reality you need to live.”