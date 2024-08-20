Mother arrested on murder charge days after baby’s hot car death

JENNINGS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman whose baby died after being left in a hot car last week has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge. Jefferson Davis Parish court records show that 32-year-old Hannah Faith Cormier of Jennings was being held Tuesday with bond set at $1 million. She was arrested Sunday. The Jennings police department told southwest Louisiana news outlets the baby died a day after Cormier took her to a hospital on Aug. 13. Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said Cormier said she left the baby in her car inadvertently after being called to work. Semmes said the arrest followed a review of witness statements, surveillance video and forensic evidence.

