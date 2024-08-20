Oklahoma State to wear QR codes on helmets to assist NIL fundraising

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State will wear QR codes on its helmets this season that link to the general team fund. The rollout will be in the season opener at home against defending FCS champion South Dakota State on August 31. The school believes it is the first time that a college football team will wear QR codes during regular-season games. The codes will be 1.5-square-inch decals that feature each player’s name and number. They are expected to be visible on close shots during broadcasts and postgame photos posted to social media.

