Panama deports 29 Colombians on first US-funded flight

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama has deported 29 Colombians on a flight that the government says is the first paid for by the United States under an agreement the two countries signed in July. The Colombians had entered Panama illegally through the Darien jungle, a path used by more than 500,000 migrants headed north last year. The vast majority of those were Venezuelans. But at least for now, Panama is not able to deport Venezuelans because the relationship between the two countries has turned tense since Panama -– like most other countries in the region -– has refused to recognize the results of Venezuela’s election giving President Nicolas Maduro another term. The two countries have suspended their diplomatic relations.

