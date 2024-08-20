The murder of a16-year old Coachella boy remains unsolved one year later, but his family is still seeking answers and an arrest

It's been one year since 16-year old Joseph Aroz was gunned down in his Coachella neighborhood, yet there have been no suspects named, and no arrests.

Aroz was shot and killed on a Sunday just outside his family's home in the middle of Tropical Storm Hilary. The investigation into his killing remains ongoing, but his family is hoping members of the community will bring the killer to justice.

Aroz was one of eight children in his family, and last year a GoFundMe was created to help fund his memorial and funeral expenses. "On August 20th we lost our beloved Jojo, he was only 16 years old. Jojo was loved by all of us, by so many...our world will never be the same," reads the caption on the page.

According to his stepmother Jessica, on the evening her son was killed, a neighbor knocked on her family's door and said he heard several gunshots.

Aroz's family is urging community members to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department if they have any information on the shooting.

News Channel Three's Tori King reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to see if they have uncovered any new leads.

Anyone with information on the murder is encouraged to call Investigator Sturhmann at the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990 or Investigator Brown with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.