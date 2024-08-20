US Justice Department to investigate violence and sexual abuse at Tennessee’s largest prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into a privately operated Tennessee prison where officials say violence and sexual abuse have gone unaddressed for years. Federal prosecutors announced the probe on Tuesday of the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, the largest prison in the state. They say recent incidents include five stabbings within a three-week period in early 2024. Prosecutors say that although Brentwood, Tennessee-based CoreCivic owns and operates the prison, it is the state of Tennessee that is ultimately responsible for ensuring prisoners’ rights are not violated there. Both the Tennessee Department of Correction and CoreCivic say they will cooperate with the Justice Department.

