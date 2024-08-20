Western Alaska Yup’ik village floods as river rises from a series of storms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Storm-battered residents in the western Alaska village of Napakiak are preparing for the third storm in a week. The latest one comes just days after a minister had to use a front loader to free people from flooded homes. Napakiak is a Yup’ik village of about 350 residents in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. It was flooded Sunday after heavy rains and strong currents from the Kuskokwim River lashed the riverside community. The school has been closed for fears it will fall into the river because of erosion. The third storm is expected later Tuesday as the remnants of typhoon Ampil are forecast to impact parts of Alaska’s west coast.

