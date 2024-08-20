What is known about the sinking of a luxury yacht off the coast of Sicily and those aboard

PORTICELLO, Sicily (AP) — Specialist cave divers working in 12-minute underwater shifts are searching for six missing passengers and crew, including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, believed to be in the submerged wreck of a luxury yacht that was slammed by a powerful storm and swiftly sank off Sicily. The sleek Bayesian yacht was carrying a crew of 10 people and 12 passengers when it suddenly sank near the Mediterranean island that is part of Italy at about 4 a.m. on Monday. One body has been recovered and 15 people survived. This is what we know so far about the sinking and those who were on board.

