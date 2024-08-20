What to watch on the Democratic National Convention’s third day in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention heads into its third day on Wednesday. Democrats will hear from Gov. Tim Walz, the vice presidential candidate, who will accept the nomination. Former President Bill Clinton, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are also expected to speak as the party makes the case that Americans’ fundamental freedoms are at risk if Donald Trump returns to the White House. According to convention organizers, the theme for Wednesday’s events is “A fight for our freedoms.” It is a message that has became the centerpiece of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ effort to paint a second Trump presidency as a threat to Americans’ reproductive and civil freedoms.

