7 convicted of blocking access to abortion clinic in suburban Detroit

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — Seven anti-abortion activists have been convicted of crimes related to blocking a health clinic in suburban Detroit in 2020. The government says the seven sat or stood in front of the entrance to a clinic in Sterling Heights so that patients and employees could not enter. The seven were found guilty Tuesday of conspiracy against rights and a second charge related to blocking clinic access. Despite the convictions, a judge says he’ll still decide whether to dismiss the conspiracy charge in the months ahead.

