A former US ambassador to the UN calls for more international support for Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has called for more international backing for Taiwan and a coordinated pushback against China’s claims over the self-ruled democracy. She called for Taiwan to become a full member of the U.N. even though it’s being blocked by China from representation in international bodies. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary. Haley served at the U.N. under former President Donald Trump’s administration and ran a yearlong presidential campaign as a tough-on-China candidate before dropping out of the race in March. Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te earlier accused China of economic coercion and military intimidation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.