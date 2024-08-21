Macao leader says he will not seek another term due to health reasons, 2 months before the election

HONG KONG (AP) — Macao leader Ho Iat Seng has announced that he will not seek another term due to health reasons, less than two months before the election for the top official of the casino city. Ho said in a statement Wednesday that he has deep feelings for Macao and has done his best for the development of the semi-autonomous Chinese city, neighboring Hong Kong, since he began his five-year term in 2019. He has not elaborated on his conditions in the statement. Local media in July reported Ho’s decision to extend his leave to 39 days, sparking concerns about his health but the government insisted at that time that he was in good health.

