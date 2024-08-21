‘The fever is breaking’: DeSantis-backed school board candidates fall short in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign to expand his conservative education agenda in Florida schools hit a stumbling block on Tuesday. Of the 23 school board candidates that DeSantis endorsed this cycle, preliminary results show more of them appeared to lose their races than win them. Critics of the Republican governor say the election outcomes are a rebuke of DeSantis’ war on “woke” and his rightward push in Florida schools. DeSantis acknowledged some of his candidates fell short, but said the parental rights movement is still making headway.

