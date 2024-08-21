What to watch on the Democratic National Convention’s fourth and final day in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention is kicking off its fourth and final night. On Thursday, after a week of Democrats’ most prominent figures rallying the party faithful, Vice President Kamala Harris will accept her party’s nomination during a speech in which she is widely expected to offer her vision and policy agenda to the American people. The theme of the final night is “For Our Future,” according to convention organizers.

