Ex-Congressional candidate and FTX executive’s romantic partner indicted on campaign finance charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A one-time Congressional candidate and romantic partner of a convicted FTX executive has been arrested on campaign finance charges. Michelle Bond, a lawyer, was released on $1 million bail Thursday after a brief court appearance in Manhattan federal court. On Wednesday, Ryan Salame, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance and money-transmitting charges, asked a judge to nullify his plea because prosecutors had suggested that Bond would not be arrested if he pleaded guilty. He was subsequently sentenced to over eight years in prison from crimes related to the massive fraud at FTX, a cryptocurrency platform that collapse into bankruptcy in late 2022.

