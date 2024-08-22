Feeling groggy in the afternoon? Here’s how to nap the right way
Associated Press
An afternoon nap can be refreshing, but experts say it also can help you at work or with other activities. Research shows that so-called power naps lasting less than 30 minutes allow the brain to rest in a way that makes you more alert. They shouldn’t be so long that you slip into a deeper sleep that would leave you groggy after waking up. James Maas spent 48 years studying sleep as a Cornell University professor. He says you should start with 15 to 30 minutes in a dark, quiet and cool room. Even if you don’t feel like you fell asleep, you’ll still get many of the benefits.