Florida State, ACC complete court-ordered mediation as legal fight drags into football season

Florida State and the Atlantic Coast Conference completed mediation mandated by a Florida judge, according to a court filing, as the legal battle between the school and league appears poised to drag into the football season and beyond. According to the filing, representatives of the school and conference mediated in person on Aug. 13. The two-sentence joint notice of mediation compliance stated that no resolution was reached and discussions would continue.

