Former New Hampshire lawmaker loses right to vote after moving out of his district

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire lawmaker has avoided jail time but lost his right to vote after moving out of his district, keeping his seat for a year and being charged with crimes related to his change of address. Republican Troy Merner pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor counts of wrongful voting and theft by deception. He had won a fourth term representing Lancaster in the state House in 2022. That’s around the same time he moved to the community of Carroll. He resigned in September 2023 after a complaint that he continued to vote in Lancaster. He received a 12-month sentence that was suspended for two years on good behavior.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.